Does The Chainsaw Man Movie Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

Anime is having a big moment, particularly in North America right now. Though it's been popular for a long time, anime is now becoming truly mainstream. As such, fans will be filling seats all across the U.S. this weekend as "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc" makes its way to a theater near you. As a TV show, "Chainsaw Man" already asserted itself as great gateway anime when it premiered in 2022. Now, it's set to make the jump to the big screen. But does that jump include a post-credits scene?

As with any franchise endeavor these days, credits scenes have largely become commonplace. In an era when anime movies like "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" are shattering records at the box office, it's more than reasonable to wonder if the folks at Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures, and Tatsuya Yoshihara decided to offer up anything extra for audiences during — or after — the credits.

To get right to the point, yes, "Chainsaw Man – The Movie" does indeed have a post-credits scene. Here's a spoiler-free guide to exactly when you can see it, and how important it is.