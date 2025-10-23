Does The Chainsaw Man Movie Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
Anime is having a big moment, particularly in North America right now. Though it's been popular for a long time, anime is now becoming truly mainstream. As such, fans will be filling seats all across the U.S. this weekend as "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc" makes its way to a theater near you. As a TV show, "Chainsaw Man" already asserted itself as great gateway anime when it premiered in 2022. Now, it's set to make the jump to the big screen. But does that jump include a post-credits scene?
As with any franchise endeavor these days, credits scenes have largely become commonplace. In an era when anime movies like "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" are shattering records at the box office, it's more than reasonable to wonder if the folks at Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures, and Tatsuya Yoshihara decided to offer up anything extra for audiences during — or after — the credits.
To get right to the point, yes, "Chainsaw Man – The Movie" does indeed have a post-credits scene. Here's a spoiler-free guide to exactly when you can see it, and how important it is.
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc has a post-credits scene at the very end
"Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc" has a true post-credits scene, taking place at the very end of the credits, so you'll have to be patient if you want to see it. It's one that fans who bothered to head out to a theater will want to stick around for, so plan those bathroom breaks accordingly. Fans of the show already knew that the "Chainsaw Man" credits themselves are worth watching, but in this case, it's also worth seeing what comes after.
Without getting into spoilers, the scene is an important one. It's not necessarily "Thanos is introduced as the big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe" big, but it matters. It's not just some throwaway gag. It helps provide some closure to the movie itself, which makes it worth hanging around for. That's as much as can be said without ruining anything.
Here's the official synopsis for the movie:
Denji worked as a Devil Hunter for the yakuza, trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, until the yakuza betrayed him and had him killed. As he was losing consciousness, Denji's beloved chainsaw-powered devil-dog, Pochita, made a deal with Denji and saved his life. This fused the two together, creating the unstoppable Chainsaw Man. Now, in a brutal war between devils, hunters, and secret enemies, a mysterious girl named Reze has stepped into his world, and Denji faces his deadliest battle yet, fueled by love in a world where survival knows no rules.
"Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc" is in theaters now.