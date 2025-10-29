Why Kristen Wiig Was Certain This Raunchy Box Office Hit Was A Total Dud

For my money, "Bridesmaids" is one of the best American comedies ever made, and we have co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo to thank for it, along with their fearless director Paul Feig. Apparently, though, Wiig — the beloved "Saturday Night Live" staple who wrote and starred in the movie — thought it was a huge failure at first, because it didn't have an impressive opening weekend.

"Bridesmaids" finished second at the box office in its initial opening weekend — behind the first "Thor" movie — and by the end of the weekend, it boasted a gross of roughly $26 million against a $32.5 million budget. Still, word of mouth kept the film going, and when all was said and done, "Bridesmaids" raked in a truly impressive haul of $288 million across the world and even became the highest-grossing film produced by comedy powerhouse Judd Apatow, surpassing his 2007 film "Knocked Up."Beyond all of those accolades, the movie even earned Oscar nominations, including a screenplay nod for Wiig and Mumolo and a supporting actress nomination for Melissa McCarthy, who became one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the aftermath of "Bridesmaids."

So why in the world did Wiig think it bombed? Chatting with her former "SNL" colleague and friend Amy Poehler on Poehler's podcast "Good Hang," Wiig said that the studio, Universal, wasn't exactly positive about the whole thing. "After opening weekend, they were like, 'Well, we tried,'" Wiig said, deadpan.

Again, what?! As Wiig explained, the studio felt like the movie's opening weekend was the make-or-break moment. Luckily, as she pointed out, the movie gained a ton of traction thanks to word of mouth. "And then I think just, more and more people kept seeing it, and then things kind of happened later," she concluded. Because this is Wiig we're talking about, she threw in a slightly risqué joke: "It was a grower."