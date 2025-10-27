Johnny Depp's Nightmare On Elm Street's Death Scene Nearly Killed Someone For Real

Glen's (Johnny Depp) death in Wes Craven's 1984 horror film "A Nightmare on Elm Street" is one for the record books. "Nightmare on Elm Street," of course, is about the ghost of a child murderer — Freddy Krueger, played by Robert Englund — who can stalk and murder people in their dreams. When they die in their sleep, they die in the waking world as well, sometimes in a spectacularly bloody and undoubtedly supernatural fashion. Early in the movie, the character Tina (Amanda Wyss) is, in her dream, pulled up a wall and onto the ceiling by Freddy, a killer who happily flouts the laws of physics.

Something similar happens to the laidback Glen. During the film's climax, right as the stakes are the highest, Glen — happily listening to his headphones — dozes off during a crucial moment. Glen's catnap gave Freddy a chance to work his murderous magic. A portal opens in his bed, and Glen is bodily sucked inside of it. A moment later, Glen remerges from the portal ... as a geyser of blood. Just like Tina, Glen's liquified remains pour onto, and remain adhered to, the ceiling.

To shoot Glen's death scene, the film's crew constructed a rotating set. The entire set was physically inverted, after which the "blood" was poured in from above. Invert the image, and it's a geyser. It's a really cool effect. It was so much liquid, in fact, that the movie's technicians created, essentially, a foot-deep, bedroom-shaped kiddie pool of blood-colored water on Glen's ceiling. However, as revealed in the documentary film "Never Sleep Again" (via Film School Rejects), it seems that the water-filled set caused an electrical short near Glen's ceiling light, which led to the mild electrocution of a crew member.