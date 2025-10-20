Mark Hamill's Underrated War Movie Is An Epic You Have To Check Out

Mark Hamill is synonymous with war movies, albeit the kind with battles that take place beyond the stars. His work as Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" movies turned him into a pop culture mainstay, but at the same time, they have overshadowed some of Hamill's other films and TV acting. Take, for instance, Samuel Fuller's "The Big Red," an underrated World War II epic that was released in 1980 — the same year as "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back."

Loosely inspired by Fuller's own war experiences as an infantryman in World War II, "The Big Red One" centers around a military sergeant (Lee Marvin) and his unit as they get into it with the enemy all over the world, traveling everywhere from Africa to Omaha Beach (which hosts the D-Day battle that was also chronicled in Steven Spielberg's "Saving Private Ryan"). The film sees Hamill play Private Griff, a young member of the infantry.

"The Big Red One" is episodic in nature, making it feel like the cinematic equivalent of a brutal war diary. What's more, the material carries extra weight due to the fact the story is imbued with some of Fuller's real-life experiences, and the film does a great job of emphasizing the brutal nature of war — as both a violent spectacle and psychological nightmare that takes its toll on the soldiers involved. Private Griff deserves to be regarded as one of Hamill's great non-Luke Skywalker roles, yet, at one point, he was hesitant to play the character.