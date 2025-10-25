Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Stole Jason Momoa's Secret Weapon Filming Fast X

"Fast X" is one of the worst "Fast & Furious" movies. It commits the cardinal sin of forgetting this is a franchise about family, splitting the crew for most of the runtime and treating most of the characters as sidekicks. It simultaneously brings back enough characters that death becomes meaningless, while attempting to build emotional tension by leaving most of the team on the verge of death. It's also convoluted and overly long.

And yet, it does have something that adds a net positive to the franchise: Jason Momoa's Dante, one of the best villains in the entire "Fast & Furious" franchise. He's a stylish, unhinged, and very dangerous villain that feels like the franchise's answer to Joker. Dante feels like nothing we'd seen before, yet something inevitable. His action scenes are only matched by the moments of gleeful mayhem — like giving mani-pedis to the corpses of dead henchmen. He is the secret weapon of "Fast X," so it makes sense that co-star Alan Ritchson would target Momoa for his own heist in a franchise that's featured some truly ludicrous heists.

During an interview with Wired, Ritchson (who plays Agent Aimes) said he stole something crucial to Momoa's performance: his stunt double, Ryan Tarran.