Drew Struzan, The Greatest Movie Poster Artist Of All Time, Has Died At 78

We first learned that Struzan was struggling with Alzheimer's on March 26, when his wife, Dylan, shared the details of his deteriorating condition in a heart-wrenching Facebook post. It was here that I learned Struzan's work was initially inspired by the Modernists, but that he was also sparked by Impressionist and Renaissance masters. He was, in a way, the movies' Michelangelo, treating each film, be it "The Thing," "Back to the Future" or "D.C. Cab," like it was worthy of its own "The Last Judgement."

Struzan's work was so brilliantly particular and transporting that the directors of the movies he helped to promote became some of his biggest fans. Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and Guillermo del Toro have all sung his praises throughout the years. In a video recorded for the concert celebration "The Magnificent Movie Poster World of Drew Struzan" in 2017, Spielberg told the artist:

"You have so well crystalized, memorialized our movies in this great still poster art we've all been blessed with over the years. From Star Wars to Indiana Jones, you have been so much a part of how our films are represented to the world based on your snapshot and vision of what those movies have meant to you, and how, as an artist, you're able to transfer that brilliantly into amazing collective compositions with color and style. Your art is your art. Nobody has ever done anything before the way you do."

Struzan connected powerfully with millions of movie fans who loved cinema as much as he did. He fired our imaginations like none other in his field. As "How to Train Your Dragon" director Dean DuBlois told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, "I could go to the theater and stare at the poster and try to recall everything about the film. And it just jogged my imagination. It made me want to be a part of that world and — here I am, several movies in."

I vividly remember doing this throughout the summer of 1984 with Struzan's epic poster for Joseph Ruben's "Dreamscape." Any movie that could pull that art out of the master had to be worth my time — and it very much was. I am so very sad that we'll never see a new Drew Struzan poster, but, oh, what wonders he left us.

Let us strive to honor the words that grace the front page of his website: "Pursue peace, pursue kindness."