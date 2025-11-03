One Of Star Trek: TNG's Best Episodes Was Inspired By A Fuji Film Advertisement

The "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Inner Light" (June 2, 1992) is often considered one of the show's best. In it, Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) is zapped in the brain and knocked unconscious by a passing spatial probe, only to wake up on a distant alien world he's never seen before. Picard is told that he is actually a Kataanian named Kamin, and that his life as Captain Picard was only a hallucination. In actuality, Picard is passed out on the floor of the Enterprise, and his experiences on Kataan are hallucinations fed to him by the probe.

In real time, Picard only spends about 25 minutes unconscious. In his mind, however, decades pass. Picard accepts that he is actually Kamin, falls in love with his wife, fathers children, and grows into a very old man. He learns music, makes friends, and experiences all the nuances of Kataanian culture. When Picard awakens, he has to fight to remember that he was ever this "Captain Picard." It's a deeply emotional episode, with a tragic, wistful ending. There's a reason, you see, why no one on the Enterprise has ever heard of Kataan.

And the episode's screenwriter, Morgan Gendel, once said that he was inspired to write "The Inner Light" after seeing the Fuji Film blimp floating outside his apartment window. Back in 2017, Gendel was interviewed by Nerdist about "The Inner Light," and he revealed his thought processes, some behind-the-scenes details, and everything that was cut from the final draft. He also talked about the long development process and how he had to return to "Next Generation" producer Michael Piller five times, honing his pitch each time. More than anything, though, Gendel noted that the initial spark for "The Inner Light" was the notion that a floating probe could drift past you and beam an advertisement directly into your brain.