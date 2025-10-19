The Movie With The Most Credited Writers Is A Little-Known UK Anthology

The feature film "50 Kisses," which premiered at the London Screenwriters' Festival in February 2014, was constructed using a fun creative gimmick. Its producers invited freelance screenwriters to submit whatever two-page scripts they wanted, provided they followed two simple rules: One, the script had to take place on Valentine's Day, and two, it had to feature an on-screen kiss. That was it. Of the submissions, the 50 best scripts were strung together as a gigantic anthology film, with the producers writing their own 51st script as a bookend for the project. Each of the shorts also had a different director, so the movie's tone and style varies wildly.

Although composed of 51 shorts, "50 Kisses" only runs 89 minutes. Talk about efficiency.

The result was, as the title promised, a marathon of 50 kisses. Because of its unique construction, "50 Kisses" has a very strange, and very long, list of credits. Across the 51 shorts, there were 46 directors. The film itself is credited to 51 screenwriters, a fact that attracted the attention of the Guinness Book of World Records. "50 Kisses" is listed on the Guinness website as holding the record for most co-writers credited on a single film.

Note that Guinness said "credited." As most of us know, major Hollywood blockbusters tend to have multiple writers. On bigger productions, some writers rework the scripts entirely, while others are hired to provide "punch up," by adding jokes or extra dialogue as needed. (Carrie Fisher had a whole side career doing script doctoring, even working on animated films like "Anastasia.") It wouldn't surprise me to learn that certain tentpoles had about 50 people tinkering with the scripts.

Because of contract deals, however, only a few screenwriters are ever officially credited on these productions. "50 Kisses" had no such stipulations, so all 51 of its writers were credited.