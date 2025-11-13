Why Liam Neeson's Horror Superhero Darkman Never Got A Proper Sequel

Technically, Sam Raimi's 1990 superhero/monster movie "Darkman" has two sequels. In 1995, Bradford May directed "Darkman II: The Return of Durant," a film that resurrects the villainous Durant (played by the amazing Larry Drake), with Arnold Vosloo replacing Liam Neeson as Dr. Peyton Westlake, aka. Darkman). Raimi has a "based on characters created by" credit on "Darkman II," but he didn't actually work on its script and merely served as an executive producer. "Darkman II" was also made for a relatively minuscule $4 million, which was less than a third of the budget for Raimi's original ($14 million), and went straight-to-home-media with little fanfare.

The same is true of May's "Darkman III: Die, Darkman, Die," which also starred Vosloo and featured Jeff Fahey as a new crime boss named Rooker. That film went straight-to-home-media in August 1996 and was made for, from the look of it, an equally low amount of money. Most fans of Raimi's "Darkman" haven't necessarily seen "Darkman II" and "Darkman III," forcing them into the realm of pop culture footnotes. They are official sequels, but they were not Raimi projects and Neeson wasn't in them.

Honestly, it's a little baffling that Raimi and Neeson never re-teamed to make a theatrical sequel to "Darkman." The film was a modest hit, grossing more than triple its budget in theaters, and attracted mostly positive notices. (It has an 81% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes.) Raimi's zany, cartoonish sensibilities may've made Universal nervous, but they also resulted in something unique and striking.

Way back in 1992, Cinefantastique Magazine asked Raimi's producing partner, Robert Tapert, about any potential sequel to "Darkman," and he revealed that it was all a matter of money. Yes, "Darkman" was a success, but it wasn't successful enough to warrant a return. It was as simple as that.