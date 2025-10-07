Why Netflix's Monster Changed Some Facts Of Ed Gein's Real-Life Story

In an interview with The Wrap, Winkler revealed that the murder of 14-year-old Evelyn Hartley, who was suspected to be a victim of Gein's, but went unconfirmed because her remains were never found, is attributed directly to Gein. Though the suspect failed a lie detector test in the 1950s, the technology was hugely unreliable at that time. "According to our research, it was irrefutable," said Winkler. So in "Monster: The Ed Gein Story," Gein is identified as Hartley's murderer.

A more controversial decision for Winkler's team centered on their depiction of Adeline Watkins (Suzanna Son), who was evidently emotionally involved enough with Gein to prompt the killer to make a rebuffed marriage proposal to her. Watkins recanted some of her comments, but she was clearly close enough to Gein that Winkler felt comfortable expanding her role in the series as a means of humanizing the brutal protagonist. "I'd fallen in love with Suzanna Son's acting from 'Red Rocket' and was so excited when we cast her," said the showrunner. "We had a hard time writing scenes for people with [Ed Gein], because he was alone so much of the time. So Adeline's character became a sounding board for that."

If Winkler has a storytelling advantage here, it's that horror fans have a wildly distorted understanding of Gein because "Psycho" and "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" are so far afield from their inspiration. But this is the problem dogging Winkler's series: the truth is that Gein was a horrifically abused schizophrenic child. Once you get into his crimes, you realize he's a product of monsters. You're watching a person who had no choice in his upbringing and no chance of overcoming it.