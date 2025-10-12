Sean Connery Felt Responsible For This Crime Thriller's Failures

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 1964, Sean Connery was two years removed from his breakout turn as James Bond in "Dr. No," which kicked off cinema's most enduring franchise. Having gone from a relative unknown to a global star, the Scottish actor was about to deliver what would be remembered as one of the best James Bond films ever made with "Goldfinger," which debuted in September of '64. But before that legendary triumph arrived, Connery fronted a crime drama that was anything but legendary — at least according to critics at the time, who gave 1964's "Woman of Straw" a thorough drubbing. Soon after its release, Connery would take responsibility for the movie's failure, but he might have been a tad hard on himself.

The film was directed by Basil Dearden, who four years prior had directed the highly successful "The League of Gentlemen," one of the best heist movies of all time. "Woman of Straw" was one of two films Dearden made for United Artists with his longtime producing partner Michael Relph, but it failed to match the success of the duo's 1960 heist movie.

"Woman of Straw" stars Connery as Anthony Richmond, the nephew of millionaire Charles Richmond (Ralph Richardson) who's about to peg out and is intent upon leaving his fortune to charity. Anthony, however, has other plans. He hires Italian nurse Maria Marcello (Gina Lollobrigida) and convinces her to marry Charles in order to inherit his wealth when he dies. The idea is that Anthony will keep the majority, but Maria will get $1 million for her troubles. Of course, things don't go to plan, with Anthony double-crossing Maria by poisoning Charles before trying to frame the nurse for the crime. The melodramatic thriller failed to connect with critics, and Connery evidently saw that disappointment coming, telling Playboy (via The James Bond Dossier) in 1965, "When 'Woman of Straw' was shot down, I wasn't entirely surprised." Why? Well, according to the actor, it was all his fault.