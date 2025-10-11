Supernatural's Creators Have One Regret About The Polarizing Series Finale

The ending of "Supernatural" continues to polarize fans, partly because of the decision to kill off Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) while he and his brother Sam (Jared Padalecki) are hunting vampires. After going up against (and defeating) Lucifer, God, Leviathans, and other apocalyptic threats, it was regular ol' vampires who sent the oldest Winchester brother to Heaven — literally. The series ends with the brothers reuniting in the afterlife after Sam has lived a long life, but the show's creators would have wrapped up "Supernatural" season 15 on a different note if they had the choice.

While speaking to TVInsider, showrunner Andrew Dabb revealed a plan to reunite Sam and Dean with some of their fallen comrades in Heaven, which would have allowed the series to bring back some blasts from the past. As he told it:

"We kind of went through the process, and what we'd wanted to do with the ending was send Sam and Dean, once they've gone up to heaven, to the Roadhouse and have as many people there as we could get, and we were literally going to go out to a bunch of people and 'It's not very much money because there's so many people, but here's a plane ticket, come up with us, celebrate this thing.'"

Unfortunately, that option wasn't possible when the time came to shoot the finale. With that in mind, let's find out why Sam and Dean couldn't be reunited with their old friends in the realm of the dead.