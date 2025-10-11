Supernatural's Creators Have One Regret About The Polarizing Series Finale
The ending of "Supernatural" continues to polarize fans, partly because of the decision to kill off Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) while he and his brother Sam (Jared Padalecki) are hunting vampires. After going up against (and defeating) Lucifer, God, Leviathans, and other apocalyptic threats, it was regular ol' vampires who sent the oldest Winchester brother to Heaven — literally. The series ends with the brothers reuniting in the afterlife after Sam has lived a long life, but the show's creators would have wrapped up "Supernatural" season 15 on a different note if they had the choice.
While speaking to TVInsider, showrunner Andrew Dabb revealed a plan to reunite Sam and Dean with some of their fallen comrades in Heaven, which would have allowed the series to bring back some blasts from the past. As he told it:
"We kind of went through the process, and what we'd wanted to do with the ending was send Sam and Dean, once they've gone up to heaven, to the Roadhouse and have as many people there as we could get, and we were literally going to go out to a bunch of people and 'It's not very much money because there's so many people, but here's a plane ticket, come up with us, celebrate this thing.'"
Unfortunately, that option wasn't possible when the time came to shoot the finale. With that in mind, let's find out why Sam and Dean couldn't be reunited with their old friends in the realm of the dead.
COVID-19 ruined the planned Supernatural ending
Some fans don't regard the finale as one of the best "Supernatural" episodes, but seeing Sam and Dean hang out with their old friends in the afterlife could have made for a more impactful, emotional, feel-good send-off. For a while, that ending looked like it was on the cards and ready to go off without a hitch — but then COVID-19 happened, making it impossible to have so many actors in the same room. Check out what Andrew Dabb had to say about it:
"I think we did get a nice moment with the two brothers together, and that was always the show. So, to come back to that and end on that moment, even though it wasn't what we planned, I thought it still worked really, really well. And I thought [director Robert Singer] really shot it really well, and the guys played it really well. And I thought the ending we have is fantastic, but it certainly did change because of the pandemic."
Some things just aren't meant to be, but consider this: If there ever comes a day when "Supernatural" is revived or receives another spin-off featuring the same leads, Sam and Dean will undoubtedly return from the dead (and not for the first time, either). That would allow the show's creators to kill them off again and potentially treat fans to that dream ending — or another one that isn't so polarizing.