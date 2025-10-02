Netflix's Best 2025 K-Drama Is A Historical Epic With A Time Travel Twist

There were many eagerly anticipated K-dramas going into 2025, but the South Korean show that has caught us by surprise the most this year is "Bon Appétit, Your Majesty." The story's protagonist is Yeon Ji-yeong (Im Yoon-ah), a young Korean chef who has become an award-winning specialist in French cuisine. During a mysterious lunar event, Ji-yeong is magically transported over 500 years in the past in Korea's medieval Joseon era. Through her cooking skills, Ji-yeong earns a place as the esteemed royal chef to King Yi Heon (Lee Chae-min), who is in the midst of his own bloody power struggle.

Yi Heon is an actual historical figure from Korea's medieval era, who earned a reputation as one of the Joseon period's most tyrannical rulers. Working in the palace, Ji-yeong not only directly serves the vengeance-obsessed monarch but also becomes a key figure in the deadly intrigue around him. With Yi Heon revealed to be a gourmand in the series, an unlikely romance forms between him and Ji-yeong as the story unfolds. This is complicated by not only the enemies Yi Heon has accrued, along with his violent nature, but also Ji-yeong's concerns about altering history.

Here's why "Bon Appétit, Your Majesty" stands as one of 2025's best K-dramas and more than just because of its time-bending premise.