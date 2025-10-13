The Super Mario Bros. Movie's First Script Was Completely Different

When Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton's 1993 film "Super Mario Bros." was released in theaters in the spring of 1993, it was almost instantly pilloried by both critics and fans of the Nintendo video games on which it is based. The fans were incensed that the movie bore no resemblance to the games, transforming their whimsical, friendly cartoon kingdom setting into a metallic, filth-ridden, "Blade Runner"-like urban dystopia. The games' villain, an evil fire-breathing Koopa (a variation on the Chinese Dragon Turtle, essentially) named Bowser, was similarly turned into a humanoid dinosaur named King Koopa, played by Dennis Hopper.

The story was also wholly original. "Super Mario Bros." is based on the premise that the meteor that killed the dinosaurs actually created a parallel timeline. In one, the dinosaurs died, primates rose to prominence, and homo sapiens evolved on Earth. In the other, the dinosaurs lived, continued to evolve, and eventually became humanoids just like us. In 1990s Brooklyn, the Mario brothers Mario (Bob Hoskins) and Luigi (John Leguizamo) find a portal between the two dimensions and stumble into Dino World. There, the Mario siblings have to rescue a dinosaur princess (Samantha Mathis) and stop King Koopa from merging his dimension with theirs.

Nintendo's "Super Mario Bros." games were plenty surreal to begin with, so it may have been unwise to make a straight adaptation. Be that as it may, Jankel and Morton's film was too dramatic a departure for many people. That said, "Super Mario Bros." has many passionate defenders who appreciate its originality, striking set designs, and weird ideas.

The relationship between the Mario brothers was fraternal, but it's also established that the elder Mario raised the younger, feistier Luigi after an unnamed tragedy befell their parents. Hoskins and Leguizamo have good chemistry in this regard. According to a 1992 article in the Los Angeles Times, though, an early draft of the film's script — written by Barry Morrow of "Rain Main" fame — described their relationship as being more tender and dramatic ... as in, more like the one between the brothers in "Rain Man."

Also, it was going to be a prequel movie.