Matt Damon Replaced Brad Pitt In One Of The Best Crime Movies Of All Time

I remember sitting in the theater watching the opening scenes of Martin Scorsese's "The Departed" and thinking that it felt like a homecoming. "Bringing Out the Dead" and "The Aviator" had many fine qualities, but after those two and the hectic misfire of "Gangs of New York," I was yearning for some good old-fashioned Marty mob action. And here we were, on the mean streets of South Boston with the Rolling Stones grooving on the soundtrack and Jack Nicholson's Irish-American crime boss shaking down a shopkeeper for protection money. Everything felt right with the world. As the scene progresses, the villain hits on the guy's teenage daughter before loading up a kid with groceries out of respect for his family. That kid grows up to be Matt Damon in his most insidious role to date — but it was a part originally slated for Brad Pitt.

Damon plays Collin Sullivan, a lad who grows up under the wing of Frank Costello (Nicholson) before joining the Massachusetts State Police to act as a mole. Around the same time, Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio), another young man with a tough Boston upbringing, also graduates from the city's police academy. He is persuaded by Captain Queenan (Martin Sheenan) and foul-mouthed Sergeant Dignam (Mark Wahlberg) to go undercover and infiltrate Costello's organization. The cops know they have an informant in their midst and Costigan suffers severe mental strain from the constant fear of exposure, but which man will win the deadly game of cat and mouse?

"The Departed" is a remake of the acclaimed 2002 Hong Kong thriller "Infernal Affairs," but beyond the basic story beats, it feels like the kind of high-end crime epic that only Martin Scorsese makes anymore. It bears all his hallmarks as a master filmmaker and it was received incredibly well, becoming a box office hit and hailed by critics as an instant classic that ranks alongside the likes of "Taxi Driver," "Raging Bull," and "Goodfellas." It won Best Picture at the Oscars and also earned Scorsese his first and only Academy Award to date for Best Director. Brad Pitt was one of the producers of the film through his company, Plan B Entertainment, but why didn't he play Sullivan as originally intended?