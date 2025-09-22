TikTok Users Are Obsessed With This Star Wars Fan's Ultra-Rare Merch Collection

Everyone's got to have at least one hobby. If you remain laser-focused on your job day in and day out, that way lies fatigue, if not worse. In our age of endless screens, hopefully one of those hobbies requires you to get out into the great outdoors or, at the least, out of your house. You could go bowling. Build a shed. Shoot wild boars with a semi-automatic rifle from a helicopter. The world is full of wondrous distractions.

One popular hobby the world over is collecting. You could become a philatelist (that's fancy talk for stamp collecting). Acquire reams of comic books that will generally not increase in value. Or you could succumb to the wild, weird pursuit of acquiring more "Star Wars" merch than you could fit in the Hughes Aircraft Hangar in Playa Vista, Los Angeles (where Marvel Studios shot "Iron Man"). "Star Wars" collectors are a lot like Pokémon fanatics: they've gotta have it all. In most cases, this involves the purchase of wildly expensive replicas; in one case, it involved stealing $200,000 worth of memorabilia from former head of Lucasfilm fan relations Steve Sansweet. In any event, however you've procured your merch, it should all be stored in your least tastefully decorated room — because it's kind of gauche to have your dinner party guests peering across the table at an encased wall display of an Admiral Akbar bust. Quite frankly, this stuff belongs in your basement.

So, credit must be given where it's due to the father of TikTok-er Maddie Doherty, who convinced her "Star Wars" obsessed dad to give a tour of his spacious and Force-filled array of all things memorializing that galaxy far, far away. If you're a hardcore collector, prepare to be jealous.