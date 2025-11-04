The Descent's Terrifying Jump Scare Caused Chaos Behind The Scenes

Learning cool behind-the-scenes trivia about some of my favorite movies, even decades after they've been released, is one of my simple pleasures. Neil Marshall's "The Descent" — likely the most intense and terrifying survival horror ever made — is certainly on the list, and there's no better time than this year to revisit its "making of" as the film celebrates its 20th anniversary. There are myriad of reasons why it's Marshall's singular masterpiece to this day — from its simple yet effective script to its immaculate pacing to the monster design to practical effects to sneaky jump scares — but the latest one given to us in the new Empire issue (which reunited some of the cast) is that the writer-director purposely hid the Crawlers from the all-female cast for most of the shoot. His goal? Getting genuine screams and panic in that first encounter.

If you've seen the film (and you should), you'll probably never forget the night vision scene where the women discover the bones of dozens of dead animals in the cave, and that they aren't alone down there. To say that Marshall pulled it off is an understatement, but at first, the disturbing sequence didn't really go as planned. Asking the director if he chose this method specifically to ramp up the suspense, he said: