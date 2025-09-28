The Descent's Director Almost Left The Horror Movie Over This Incredibly Sexist Note

If you have even the mildest case of claustrophobia, maybe you ought to skip Neil Marshall's 2005 horror thriller "The Descent." The film is about six experienced spelunkers who, as a therapy tool for one of them, descend into an uncharted cave to go exploring. It's meant to be a thrill-seeking exercise, but things get harrowing pretty quickly. Not only are the caves more complex than they expected, but the main characters soon discover a mysterious species of humanoid monsters living in the cave. The bulk of the film is a crazed attempt to flee the monsters and escape the cave with their lives intact. Not all of them will be successful in doing this. "The Descent" starred multiple rising actresses from all over the world, including the Scottish Sauna Macdonald, the Australian Natalie Mendoza, the Swedish MyAnna Buring, the British Alex Reid, the Dutch Saskia Mulder, and the Irish Nora-Jane Noone.

"The Descent" was a sizable hit, earning over $51 million on a budget of about $4.7 million. Critics loved it, and horror fans flocked to it. It was only director Marshall's second feature (after "Dog Soldiers"), but it would put him on the map, leading to higher-profile gigs directing films like "Doomsday," "Centurion," and the 2019 remake of "Hellboy." In 2024, Marshall directed both "Duchess" and "Compulsion." He is an assured, stylish director with a consistent tone throughout his work.

He also has integrity, as he once turned down a sexist note for "The Descent." According to a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Marshall was once instructed by studio heads to make "The Descent" more lascivious. It seems that the studio heads noticed that "The Descent" is about six women and zero men, and figured the film should contain at least one scene where the cast members collectively disrobe. Marshall, rather wisely, rejected this idea.