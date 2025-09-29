Clive Barker's Original Hellraiser III Pitch Was Inspired By A Very Different Horror Classic

The "Hellraiser" timeline explains the origin of some of the Cenobites. In fact, "Hellbound: Hellraiser II" and "Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth" go into some depth about Pinhead, revealing that he was once known as Captain Elliot Spencer, a British soldier who stumbled upon the Lament Configuration in World War I and transformed into the well-spoken demon everyone knows and loves shortly after.

However, Barker's original plan for "Hellraiser III" would have gone into detail about the very first Cenobite, with the idea being that the creature was an ancient Egyptian Pharaoh with an interest in esoteric mysteries. In this unrealized story, the Pharaoh's mummified remains are brought to an American museum along with his treasures and artifacts — which, when aligned in a certain way, open the doors to the Cenobites' world.

This idea was clearly inspired by Universal's original "The Mummy" movie from 1932, which chronicles an expedition that unwittingly resurrects an ancient Egyptian prince. What's interesting, though, is that this version of "Hellraiser III" doesn't feature the long-trusted Lament Configuration to summon the Cenobites, instead preferring a ritual involving the aforementioned treasures. It's a neat idea that is probably more interesting than anything in the movie we got instead. Then again, "Hellraiser III" also introduced the silly CD Cenobite to the lore, so that's a win, and the film is way more entertaining than its naysayers would have you believe.

Unfortunately, it was Barker who shut down the idea for the mummified "Hellraiser III," despite being the person who came up with it. "Hellraiser III" writer Peter Atkins has speculated that the ancient Egyptian element was too similar to another unrealized project Barker worked on in the early 1990s: a remake of "The Mummy" that Universal Pictures wasn't ready for.