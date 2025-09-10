The Reason Willem Dafoe Needed A Body Double On Antichrist Might Surprise You

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lars von Trier's 2009 film "Antichrist" is a dour-hearted romp through the foul trenches of human depression. The first part of an unofficial Depression Trilogy (which also includes 2011's "Melancholia" and 2013's "Nymphomaniac"), "Antichrist" is about a couple (Charlotte Gainsbourg and Willem Dafoe) who, while engaged in a bout of shower coitus, miss that their five-year-old son has accidentally fallen out of their apartment window and died. Their child's death throws "She" (the characters are unnamed) into a bout of suicidal depression. "He," being a therapist, elects to take her to their cabin in the woods for a therapeutic retreat.

The cabin in the woods bears a closer resemblance to the setting of "The Evil Dead" than a warm, woodsy retreat. In it, they both lose themselves to misery, and She eventually explodes into torture and sexual violence that takes a very, very strong constitution to witness.

Because sex and sexuality are such pervasive themes of "Antichrist," and because so much of the drama comes from the two leads' sexual relationship to one another, a good deal of nudity was required from both actors. One of the first shots of "Antichrist" is a closeup of sexual penetration, shot in black and white, and projected in super slow-motion. The body parts in question, as one might assume, did not belong to Gainsbourg or Dafoe, both having used body doubles. (It's worth noting that von Trier once oversaw his own adult film studio, which had its own manifesto of ethics.) Dafoe in particular required a body double throughout as — and there's no genteel way to put this — his penis was too large.

In a 2009 interview with Dazed Digital, Dafoe talked about requiring a body double, acknowledging that his own body might have started the wrong kind of conversation about the movie.