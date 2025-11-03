Sarah Silverman Hated Her Seinfeld Episode Because Of One Actor

In the "Seinfeld" episode "The Money" (January 16, 1997), Kramer (Michael Richards, of the flop "The Michael Richards Show") has trouble spending the night with his girlfriend Emily (Sarah Silverman, who also guest-starred on "Star Trek") because she has what he calls "Jimmy legs." That is, she wiggles her legs in bed. She also rolls around, swings her arms into his face, and generally keeps him awake. Kramer asks that, after they have sex, he be allowed to return to his own apartment for a peaceful night's sleep. Emily is a little insulted, but agrees to it.

This ends up backfiring a little. Kramer eventually asks that he stay the whole night, but Emily reveals that she also sleeps better alone in her own bed. It seems that Kramer screams in his sleep. Silverman doesn't have a lot of time onscreen in "The Money," but she plays a significant role. She only ever appeared in the one episode.

Which, it seems, Silverman was fine with. The comedienne and "Saturday Night Live" alumna revealed in a 2021 interview with IndieWire that Richards was extremely difficult to work with. Most reports from the set describe Richards as a wholly devoted comedian, eager to stay in character at every moment. When his co-stars flubbed lines or busted out laughing on set, he would grow impatient and sometimes even get angry. That was what happened when Silverman accidentally blew a line during one of her scenes. She recalls being in bed with Richards and talking about the weather that was keeping him awake. Her line was "It was probably the wind," but Silverman accidentally said, "It was probably the rain."

As Silverman recalls, Richards completely flew off the handle when she did this. He was very unprofessional. This caused Silverman to confront him on set the following day. And rightfully so. It sounds like he needed to be called out.