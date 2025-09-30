Columbo's Peter Falk Starred In A Crime Comedy Saved By Back To The Future

Studio executives live in fear of passing on a blockbuster. Universal, Paramount and Disney all decided George Lucas' first "Star Wars" movie wasn't worth the risk (and, if not for Alan Ladd Jr., 20th Century Fox likely would've followed suit). Warner Bros. balked at the budget for "Home Alone," which allowed John Hughes to take the film to 20th Century Fox (though he made a boner himself by handing the directorial reins over to Chris Columbus). And then there was the time Columbia Pictures put "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" into turnaround. Though the studio had already spent around $1 million on the film's development, then CEO Frank Price soured on Steven Spielberg's project, deriding it as "a wimpy Walt Disney movie." Universal snatched the film up (though Columbia did wind up with 5% of the film's profits, which was not chump change), and Spielberg would go on to make only one more movie for Columbia (technically Sony via the disappointing "Hook").

This, of course, was back in the day when studios didn't churn out preordained blockbusters based on can't-miss intellectual properties. You had to place your trust in proven talent and hope that they'd keep the train on the tracks. I actually understand the hesitance with "Star Wars" to a degree (it was a throwback that went against the edgy "New Hollywood" grain), but WB grumbling over potential budget overruns on "Home Alone" (which would up costing a reasonable $18 million to make), or Columbia dicking Spielberg around on "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" as if he hadn't already knocked out two gargantuan blockbusters ("Jaws" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind") with a third on the way ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), is just preposterous.

Interestingly, Price learned his lesson from his "E.T." miscue. And when he left Columbia for the top perch at Universal, he savvily found a way to atone for his lack of faith in Spielberg. All he had to do was make a deal with his former studio that would enable a John Cassavetes film starring Peter Falk and Alan Arkin to move forward.