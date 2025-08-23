A Severance Star Missed Out On A Role In Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut

For much of the cast of "Severance," the show is the culmination of years and years of hard work in the trenches of Hollywood, plugging away at one show or movie after another until "Severance" came along to finally give them their big break. But for John Turturro, who plays the soft-spoken MDR employee Irving B., "Severance" is just one more credit in a long and industrious career.

He got his first film role as a non-speaking extra in Martin Scorsese's "Raging Bull," and since then, Turturro has worked with some of the other greatest directors of his generation. From his work with William Friedkin in "To Live and Die in L.A." and Robert Redford in "Quiz Show," to his long-standing collaborations with not just high-class auteurs like Spike Lee (in which he's appeared in nine films) and the Coen brothers but also juvenile slapstick with Adam Sandler, Turturro has built the kind of career most actors could only dream of.

Of course, that doesn't mean he's without his own regrets, because in an interview with Happy Sad Confused with Josh Horowitz, Turturro looked back on his career and spoke about how he wishes he could have worked with directors like Francis Ford Coppola and Quentin Tarantino. But the director he feels the deepest regret about is none other than Stanley Kubrick, who Turturro says had called him in the lead-up to what would turn out to be the director's final film, "Eyes Wide Shut," for a two-hour long conversation in which Kubrick praised Turturro's terrific acting ability and his fascination with the Jewish-Italian chemist and Holocaust survivor Primo Levi (who Turturro was had just portrayed in the 1997 film "The Truce").

This phone call was meant to end with Turturro being cast in "Eyes Wide Shut" ... if only Turturro had picked up on the signals sooner.