This Canceled Bob Odenkirk Comedy With 96% On Rotten Tomatoes Deserved More Time

"Lucky Hank" might've been too niche to capture a wider audience, but that happened to be both its strength and weakness. Its spiritual predecessor was a 2021 Netflix series called "The Chair," led by a wonderful Sandra Oh, which suffered a similarly sad fate after its brief first season. That show also delved into the struggles of a chairman in an English department at a university, was well-received and praised by critics, yet quite underseen and short-lived, too. But if you ask me, "Lucky Hank" is the better of the two due to its willingness to dig deeper into personal struggles and traumas in order to deliver a profound character study.

The plot follows Odenkirk's Hank Deveraux Jr., a grumpy and dissatisfied English professor, who doesn't miss a chance to fully live through every miserable moment of his surging midlife crisis. He's also a writer with a novel that nobody read (even if they say they did) and is out of print, trying to follow in the footsteps of his well-accomplished and deeply respected novelist father, whom he's been estranged from for decades. Hank is drowning in a professional and individual ennui, which he seems to have gotten used to by now. His ambitions are lukewarm, and to muster up some motivation to achieve any of them may as well be a task equivalent to finding the cure for cancer. He's too old, resigned, and listless to make an effort to get out of the mental and emotional rut he (and his environment) put himself in. He says, "Being an adult is 80 percent misery." The older you are with goals you haven't achieved yet, the more you might find that sentence to be true.

But the truth is that Hank doesn't have all the legitimate reasons to feel this way. He's got a nice house, a reliable, if unfulfilling, job, and a circle of supportive friends and family. His wife Lily (Mireille Enos) knows the ins and outs of his self-wallowing and misanthropy as well as how to help him keep them in check. His daughter is bright, even if too self-involved in her own life to truly see what's happening to her dad. And then there's Hank's closest friend, Tony (Diedrich Bader), who comes and goes in and out of the picture as he sees fit. Trouble truly kicks off when Hank bursts into a monologue in one of his writing classes, telling his students off and declaring this sorry-ass college as the capital of mediocrity. As expected, the incident quickly spirals due to a voice recording of Hank's outburst, captured by another student in his class.

That's the setup, bringing on a myriad of problems for our hopeless hero at his job — dealing with his insufferable, envious, and often snobby colleagues, along with the school's prickly dean — but the root of his unhappiness lies elsewhere. And throughout the 8-episode first season (based on Richard Russo's 1997 book, "Straight Man"), the writers take us there to get the full picture.