Helen Mirren's Controversial Historical Epic Was Banned During Its Initial Release

Tinto Brass' 1979 Roman orgy movie "Caligula" is one of the more notorious cult films of its era. It wears the cloak of an award-bait prestige picture, but is also an infamously terrible piece of slapped-together art porn. Made for a budget of over $17 million, "Caligula" boasted impressive performances from classy, world-famous actors such as John Gielgud and Peter O'Toole. Malcolm McDowell, having already appeared in dark, violent pictures such as "If...." and "A Clockwork Orange," was right at home in the title role, playing Rome's mad emperor with his trademark verve. Helen Mirren played Caesonia, a courtesan that Caligula marries to the consternation of his sister Drusilla (Teresa Ann Savoy), also his incestuous lover.

Noted author and media bon vivant Gore Vidal was paid $200,000 to write the screenplay for "Caligula," but insisted his name be removed after lengthy scenes of sex and violence were added to the film without his input. Director Tinto Brass was already known for his titillating softcore movies, and the real-life emperor Caligula was infamous for his sexual proclivities, so some sex was always going to be part of "Caligula." But producer Bob Guccione — the founder of Penthouse Magazine — felt the movie wasn't nearly sexy enough, causing him to fire Brass before editing began. Guccione hired a secondary director, Giancarlo Lui, to direct several scenes of hardcore sex that he could edit in later.

The X-rated cut of "Caligula" was a lugubrious 148 minutes, while a wholly uncut version runs 156 minutes. An R-rated cut, only 102 minutes, was more widely distributed. It's likely that "Caligula" was inspired by the arthouse success of Pier Paolo Pasolini's 1975 drama "Salò, or the 120 Days of Sodom," based on a novel by the Marquis de Sade. Savoy, at the very least, appeared in both. The film has been famously banned in many places. It was barred from a theater in Akron, Ohio, for instance, as reported by the Akron Beacon at the time, and it remained banned in Australia until 2021.