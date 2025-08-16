One Of The Best (But Most Overlooked) Movies Of The 21st Century Is Finally On 4K

Have you heard the news? Oceans are now battlefields! Or so the opening text of Peter Weir's 2003 epic "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World" tells us. It's the type of phrase that has made many a moviegoer (this writer included) mutter "hell yeah" under their breath. Weir's film, adapted from the book series by Patrick O'Brian, is beloved by cinephiles. It even racked up an impressive 10 Academy Award nominations. But ... it was a box office failure. As such, those who hold "Master and Commander" dear to their hearts have spent decades clamoring for a sequel that adapts more of O'Brian's books. In 2021, word broke that a prequel was in the works — but other than a brief update on the project last year, it seems unlikely that this potential film will ever set sail. We might have to be content with just one film.

And maybe that's okay, because the one film we have is near-perfect. Now, it's finally available on 4K for the first time. As the press release states, "Newly restored and remastered from the original elements, this stunning 4K release is presented with Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos audio, delivering breathtaking picture and immersive sound offering fans the definitive home viewing experience of the acclaimed epic."

This was great news for me, as for all these years, I've only had a DVD copy of "Master and Commander." Sure, it was a DVD copy loaded with special features, but to finally be able to have the film in glorious 4K is a blessing.