Ron Howard's Directorial Debut Was An Underrated Crime Comedy Fans Need To Watch

Ron Howard began his career in Hollywood back in 1956 when he was only two years old. He appeared in a Western called "Frontier Woman" (alongside his father, Rance Howard) playing ... well, playing a two-year-old. This led to a prolific on-screen career as a child performer, credited as Ronny Howard, appearing in films like "The Music Man" and "Village of the Giants," and achieving great fame on TV, acting in shows like "The Twilight Zone," "Dennis the Menace," and "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis." His big break came when he played the young Opie Taylor in the 1960 sitcom "The Andy Griffith Show." Howard never stopped working, appearing in just about every hit TV series of the 1960s. By the 1970s, as a twentysomething, he was starring in hit films like "American Graffiti" and leading hit shows like "Happy Days."

Because he was raised in the business, Howard knew how to cut a deal. In 1974, he appeared in a low-budget car-chase comedy called "Eat My Dust!," a film written and directed by Charles B. Griffith and produced by the legendary Roger Corman. Howard, 22 at the time, proposed a deal with Corman: he would appear in "Eat My Dust!," but only if he would be permitted to direct a feature for Corman in the near future. Corman agreed, and in 1976, Howard directed "Grand Theft Auto," another car chase comedy. Howard also starred in the film and co-wrote the script with his father, Rance, who played a supporting role.

"Grand Theft Auto" was, by Corman's own mandate, made on the cheap, sporting a budget of only $600,000. It would go on to gross a respectable $15 million at the box office, continuing Corman's reputation for never losing a dime on a picture.