One Of Martin Scorsese's Favorite Westerns Is Nearly Impossible To Watch

If you're a film buff, you can almost certainly cite the first movie you saw in a theater. Mine was "Star Wars." I was three years old, and screamed in terror when the lights dimmed. I was enchanted for a whole ten minutes or so before conking out — though I did rouse for the trench run. I finally watched "Star Wars" in its entirety during its 1978 rerelease, and that experience of, to my four-year-old mind, having watched a movie that was shot in space is an exhilaration I've been chasing for the last 47 years.

I was fortunate that my introduction to the transporting magic of the movies came via the most pivotal piece of cinema, commercially and artistically, since "Gone with the Wind." Meanwhile, there's some kid out there whose first trip to the theater was to see Tim Allen in "Jungle 2 Jungle." They're probably a Big Pharma executive now. Or in prison. Or a Big Pharma executive who belongs in prison.

But what about the great filmmakers? Do they remember their first theatrical excursion, what they saw and how it hit them? We know from Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film "The Fabelmans" that he fell head over heels in love with movies when he saw Cecil B. DeMille's circus extravaganza "The Greatest Show on Earth," while John Woo recalls wishing he could escape his poverty-stricken existence by going to the fantastical world of Victor Fleming's "The Wizard of Oz."

Which naturally leads us to one of our most brilliant working directors and the most passionate champion of the medium living today. We are, of course, talking about Martin Scorsese. If you're a fan of the filmmaker, you probably know which movie captivated him at a very young age. What you might not realize, however, is that it is not currently streaming and is hard to track down on physical media.