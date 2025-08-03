An Epic Christian Bale War Movie Almost Starred Matt Damon Instead

Werner Herzog's film "Rescue Dawn" (which hit U.S. theaters in the summer of 2007) was a semi-fictionalized retelling of his own 1997 documentary "Little Dieter Needs to Fly." The documentary followed Dieter Dengler, a German-American pilot whose plane was shot down during the Vietnam War, leading to his imprisonment and torture in a jungle-bound POW camp. Herzog took Dengler back to Laos and Thailand to relive his experiences there. "Rescue Dawn" extends the re-creation into a full scripted drama. Dengler was played by Christian Bale, giving an intense and marvelous performance. Meanwhile, Steve Zahn and Jeremy Davies co-star as American soldiers who've been captured alongside Dieter.

Herzog, always a stickler for authenticity, went back to Thailand to film in the locations where Dengler was lost and staged his escape. Notably, "Rescue Dawn" marked the first time Herzog ever used CGI in a movie, as he employed it to animate Dengler's initial plane crash. Bale, for his part, famously lost a huge amount of weight for his role, as Dengler is being starved in the jungle for much of the film's runtime. (The actor also nearly landed in a Taiwanese jail while working on the movie.) In a move that helped his cast, Herzog cleverly shot "Rescue Dawn" in reverse chronological order, allowing his actors to regain weight slowly over the course of the shoot. He also apparently joined Bale in eating maggots while the latter was getting into character, so as to prove it could be done.

In a vintage interview (one that has, sadly, now been swallowed by the internet), Herzog said that he cast Bale because he was the best of his generation. Bale is indeed excellent in the film, and he received a great deal of praise from critics, although he wasn't always a shoo-in to play Dengler. Indeed, it seems Herzog had once asked Matt Damon to play the role, clearly seeking a handsome movie star.