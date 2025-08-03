Tom Cruise Was Rejected From A Heartbreaking Fantasy Movie For A Good Reason

Very few of Terry Gilliam's films have been produced without some kind of grievous production problem. Gilliam appears to be cursed, with his films victimized by studio tinkering, bad filming conditions, or the health of his actors. The saga of his "Brazil" is well known to cineastes, and his more recent "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" had to be made twice, after the first version of the film fell through. In 2009, Gilliam released "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus," a melancholy nightmare about a mystical closet that travels around in the possession of the titular doctor (Christopher Plummer). Inside the closet is a mystical pocket dimension where surreal dreams are manifested. Dr. Parnassus heads a theater troupe and is immortal, having been tricked by Satan (Tom Waits). Into his company comes the handsome young Tony (Heath Ledger), who may offer salvation. At the very least, Tony offers to spruce up the troupe's act and is handsome enough to charm wealthy dowagers into investing in the show.

Ledger — who appeared in Gilliam's "The Brothers Grimm" — tragically died while "Doctor Parnassus" was still in production, however, with many scenes left un-filmed. Gilliam and his screenwriter, Charles McKeown, quickly restructured the film to incorporate a new fantasy element, concocted to cover for Ledger's absence. When people step inside the magical Imaginarium, the powers inside transform them into newer versions of themselves. As such, when Tony stepped through the portal-like door, he transformed into Jude Law, Johnny Depp, or Colin Farrell. Law, Depp, and Farrell were friends of Ledger, and they were happy to honor their recently deceased compatriot by playing the same character. The conceit works, and was a marvelous way to salvage Ledger's final performance for posterity.

Back in 2009, it was reported by Collider that Tom Cruise, a great admirer of Ledger, was also interested in filling one of the roles. Gilliam, despite Cruise's star power, turned him down, saying that Ledger would be more properly honored by personal friends and colleagues. Cruise wasn't a friend.