Citizen Kane Fans Have To Watch This Overlooked HBO Movie

Given its monumental status as one of the greatest films ever made, it is perhaps surprising that there aren't more movies about the circumstances surrounding the making of "Citizen Kane." After all, beyond the technical dazzle of Orson Welles' magnum opus, it is also the story of a clash between two towering egos at opposite ends of their careers: In one corner Welles, the prodigiously talented upstart from New York who was handed the keys to Hollywood for his first motion picture; in the other, William Randolph Hearst, the fearsome magnate who dominated the largest and most influential media empire in the United States. It is also the tale of two sprawling estates that became monuments to their builders; Hearst Castle, an opulent testament to Heart's immense wealth, and Xanadu, Welles' gloomy fictionalized version of the former that would loom large over the rest of his career. Yet, to date, we only really have David Fincher's "Mank," which focused more on screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz's side of the story, and Benjamin Ross's "RKO 281," HBO's overlooked 1999 TV movie starring Liev Schreiber and John Malkovich.

Saddled with a clunky title (referring to the film's production number), "RKO 281" is a slick making-of drama based on the Oscar-nominated documentary "The Battle for Citizen Kane." Produced by Tony and Ridley Scott, it was originally envisaged as a theatrical release with Ridley in the director's chair, but the pair couldn't secure funding from a major studio and settled on making it for HBO instead. HBO Pictures still stumped up a considerable $12 million budget (that year's Best Picture winner, "American Beauty," only cost $3 million more), and just about every penny of it appears to be up on the screen via the lavish sets, period costumes, and an enjoyably stacked cast. However, the one thing that money couldn't secure was the rights to shoot scenes in Hearst Castle itself. Perhaps understandably considering the subject matter, Hearst's family refused to grant access to the filmmakers, leaving them to decamp to the U.K., where other suitably grand old buildings stood in for the real thing. There is plenty to enjoy in "RKO 281" for both "Citizen Kane" fans and movie buffs in general, although it ultimately falls short on a few important aspects. Let's take a closer look.