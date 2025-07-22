NASA Was Furious Over A Sci-Fi Movie's Marketing Campaign

When done right, viral marketing campaigns can do immense favors for an upcoming theatrical release. Some campaigns take clever advantage of coinciding release dates (the "Barbenheimer" double-bill being a really successful example), while others concoct puzzles, websites, and scavenger hunts that tie in with the film's fictional universe to generate hype. Sometimes, these augmented reality marketing tactics take things too far, such as when the fake interviews and police reports to promote "The Blair Witch Project" ended up spooking audiences for real. But whereas a fictional horror story being presented as real-life crime can at least be fact-checked, a science-backed prophecy anticipating the end of the world is somehow trickier to refute. This is exactly where the viral marketing campaign for Roland Emmerich's disaster flick "2012" went wrong.

First, Columbia Pictures released a teaser trailer showcasing a tsunami crashing over the Himalayas. "Search for the truth," the trailer urged, along with the term "2012," as it would help create awareness about the Earth's inevitable destruction in the year 2012 (the trailer was released in 2009). The problem with this shoddy attempt to drive Google traffic in favor of Emmerich's film was that these clues were too vague to begin with, and could easily lead any curious person down a path marked with paranoid conspiracy theories about the apocalypse.

To make matters more complicated, the trailer was released alongside a fake website called the Institute for Human Continuity, which claimed that the titular scientific organization has been assessing threats to delay the inevitable for 25 years. It also came with the warning that there was a 94% probability of the world ending in 2012, so we might as well "register for the lottery" that'll decide who would be saved, and who wouldn't.

If you rolled your eyes after reading that, know that not everyone picked up on the obvious gimmick that was being used to market a disaster movie. In fact, some folks took it so seriously that NASA had to intervene and set the record straight.