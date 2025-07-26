Black Panther's Success Changed Marvel's Moon Knight Series In One Major Way

"Black Panther" was praised for a number of reasons when it was released, but perhaps the film's biggest highlight was just how much of a big bad, Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger was. The ostracized Wakandan who returned home with different plans for the nation's future was one of those rare and wonderful things that only great stories have — a villain you could relate to.

But while Coogler's comic book movie was breaking new ground, another Marvel story that was in development was concerned about retreading over old turf. In an interview with ComicBook, "Moon Knight" showrunner Jeremy Slater explained that they originally had a different bad guy mapped out to take on the Fist of Khonshu, but had to mix things up when the long-lost member of the Panther tribe appeared on the scene.

"The problem we kept running into was 'Black Panther' had just come out and Michael B. Jordan was so damn good as Killmonger in that movie, that he casts such a big shadow," explained Slater. As a result, it demanded a reworking of Moon Knight's initial rival in the show, Raul Bushman. In the comics, Bushman was Spector's former team leader, who turned on our hero, leaving him for dead before Khonshu picked him for more important obligations. A closer inspection of the character, however, highlighted a backstory that Killmonger had already told and forcing Slater to make some tweaks.