This Cult Roger Corman Horror Movie Was Banned In The UK Until Just Recently

Emerging from the deluge of '80s slasher movies that appeared in the shadow of Michael, Jason, and Freddy (of the hugely successful "Halloween," "Friday the 13th," and "A Nightmare on Elm Street" franchises), "Slumber Party Massacre II" follows on from the events of 1982's "The Slumber Party Massacre." Courtney Bates (Crystal Bernard), a survivor from the previous bloodbath, is now a high school senior troubled by nightmares about the maniac who terrorized her and her pals in the first film. Inexplicably, he has turned into a leather-clad rockabilly dude wielding an electric guitar/power drill combo played by Atanas Ilitch, heir to the Little Caesars Pizza empire.

Despite her traumatic previous experience, Courtney still heads out to an isolated house with her girlfriends to celebrate her birthday, where they are inevitably joined by a few horny teenage guys. As you might well expect, this scenario provides the set-up for a gory third act when the killer manifests himself and impales his victims one by one with his very phallic power tool.

The theatrical cut of "Slumber Party Massacre II" clocks in at just 75 minutes, and we don't get our first real kill until over 50 minutes into the movie. The bulk of that build-up is just the girls hanging out, playing in their garage band, dancing, and having a tipsy pillow fight. This might frustrate hardcore slasher addicts, but it does at least build up believable camaraderie between the girls before their dates and the supernatural murderer shows up.

Unfortunately, the kills aren't really worth the wait. It's pretty mild and repetitive compared to many other slashers of the period, as the Driller Killer pops up, drills someone to death, and occasionally breaks into a song before the next skewering. Clearly influenced by Freddy Krueger (albeit less scary and much better looking), he is still the highlight of the film and gets one truly show-stopping dance number in which he mimes, breakdances, pirouettes, and boogies his way towards his next victim. It's all very light-hearted and a little bit too jokey for its own good, and the weapon of choice is one of those audacious "only in the '80s" things. There was some serious thought behind the killer's guitar, however. According to writer-director Deborah Brock, it "[visualized] the violent sexuality of male rock 'n' roll and slasher films."