Why Martin Scorsese Was Fired From One Of His First Ever Projects

Martin Scorsese is one of many directors who earned his stripes working for legendary B-movie producer Roger Corman, and 1972 saw the release of his second picture, "Boxcar Bertha." Scorsese's friend and mentor John Cassavetes didn't mince words: "You just spent a year of your life making a piece of s**t. You're better than that stuff, you don't do that again."

Scorsese took the blunt advice onboard, declined an offer to make a Blaxploitation cash-in, and concentrated on making what would become his favorite movie from his career, "Mean Streets." Would he have become such a celebrated filmmaker otherwise? There's no way of knowing, but Scorsese might have been more deeply ensconced in exploitation territory by that stage if he hadn't been fired from one of his first ever projects: "The Honeymoon Killers."

Produced by Warren Steibel and written by opera composer Leonard Kastle (who would later receive sole credit as director), "The Honeymoon Killers" is a gritty low-budget indie picture based on the true crimes of Raymond Fernandez and Martha Beck — better known as the Lonely Hearts Killers after their murder spree in the late 1940s. Steibel and Kastle had no background in filmmaking, but they settled on adapting the true crime story after a wealthy friend stumped up an initial $150,000 budget to make whatever movie they chose.

Streamlining the story but sticking fairly close to the real-life case, "The Honeymoon Killers" stars Shirley Stoler and Tony Lo Bianco as the titular couple. We first meet Martha working as a nurse in Mobile, Alabama, where she lives with her elderly mother. She is initially enraged when her best friend Bunny applies to a lonely hearts club on her behalf, but that soon changes when she meets Raymond. The smooth-talker from New York City sweeps Martha off her feet and she isn't the least bit perturbed when he admits that he makes a living from conning lonely women out of their money. Her only condition is that he doesn't sleep with them. She packs her mom off to an old people's home and joins Raymond on his scams by posing as his sister, but her monstrous jealousy leads them from swindling to murder and, eventually, a date with the electric chair.

Steibel and Kastle had their insalubrious material, and now they just needed a director to shoot it. Enter Martin Scorsese — but his time on the project was very short-lived.