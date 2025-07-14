An Underrated Tom Hanks Sci-Fi Movie Was Directed By A Game Of Thrones Veteran

Miguel Sapochnik's 2021 sci-fi film "Finch" has a heartbreaking premise. In it, Tom Hanks plays the title role, Finch Weinberg, a robotic engineer who is barely surviving the post-apocalypse. Most of Earth's surface has been rendered uninhabitable by a rogue solar flare, causing temperatures to skyrocket, and Finch has to survive in an underground bunker with only his beloved dog, Goodyear, as company. Finch is dying of radiation poisoning, and a storm is approaching — a storm that would wipe out him, his bunker, and Goodyear. In a hurry, Finch hastily constructs Jeff (Caleb Landry Jones), a humanoid robot capable of storing vast amounts of information. Finch, knowing his days are numbered, has to get in a protected bus and drive across the overheated wastelands to a safe city, training Jeff along the way how to behave like a human. More importantly, though, he has to train Jeff how to care for his beloved dog.

"Finch" was one of the many high-profile victims of COVID. The movie was initially called "BIOS," and was intended for release by Universal in the later months of 2020, but theater shutdowns forced it to be delayed several times. After the film had been delayed for nearly a year, Universal gave up on it, and Apple TV+ purchased it and retitled it to "Finch." The film was released exclusively on Apple on November 5, 2021, ensuring that it had $0 in box office receipts. 2021 was when Apple TV+ was still best-known for "Ted Lasso," prior to the debut of their ultra-hit "Severance." At the time, "Finch" was a flash in the pan.

It's a pity, really, because "Finch" is actually clever and moving. Hanks, as usual, gives an excellent performance, and Jeff is a fully realized sci-fi creature, dynamic in the same way as Data from "Star Trek: The Next Generation."