Steven Spielberg's Reaction To A Fabelmans Scene Had Seth Rogen Thinking He Was Fired

"The Fabelmans" — Steven Spielberg's latest masterpiece — is a phenomenal movie that unlocks the legendary filmmaker's entire career, a beautifully personal ode to messy parents, to creativity, to the love of cinema, but also a movie about how much it can mess someone up to be as big of a cinema prodigy as Spielberg is.

The movie, a fictionalized story about Steven Spielberg's upbringing, follows Sammy Fabelman, a kid growing up in Arizona who learns how the power of film can expose truths about his family he did not want to know, like his parents' crumbling marriage. Spielberg unsurprisingly amassed a great ensemble of character actors, including Michelle Williams and Paul Dano in the roles of his parents, Mitzi and Burt. And he also cast Seth Rogen as Bennie, the man who cuckolded his best friend, Burt, and had an affair with Mitzi.

Rogen, not necessarily an actor you'd associate with Spielberg, was surprised to be cast in the film, even if it seems Spielberg is actually a fan of his work — which he doesn't see as stoner movies. Indeed, Rogen was convinced he would get fired from the job, particularly after one particular reaction from Spielberg.

"I didn't know what kind of feedback he would give and how that would go," Rogen said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So the first day, we start shooting and we do a take and I go back to where he's standing, and I'm looking for feedback." Then, Rogen saw Spielberg "sobbing uncontrollably."

"I thought, 'Oh no, I'm so bad he's crying and he's going to fire me right now,'" Rogen said. "But no, it's such a deeply personal movie that he cried a lot, actually. When the scenes were happening, you would go back, and he would be weeping. I never thought it would feel great to make Steven Spielberg cry all the time, but it did — it felt wonderful. It was really strange and emotional."