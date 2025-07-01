Keanu Reeves Has Only Starred In One Western (And It's Not What You'd Expect)

Keanu Reeves has starred in romances, comedies, monster movies, Shakespeare productions, sci-fi spectaculars, action bonanzas, time travel films, addiction dramas, horror flicks, hengehog adventures, shoot-em-ups, and at least one "SpongeBob" movie. Although he doesn't possess a lot of range as an actor, his personal sense of devotion — not to mention his relentless decency as a human being — has fans coming back again and again. He has always seemed interested in variety in his career, equally at peace acting in major blockbusters and tiny low-budget dramas. He has also seemingly valued working with quirky, interesting directors, having acted for the Wachowskis, Ron Howard, Stephen Frears, Kathryn Bigelow, Francis Ford Coppola, Bernardo Bertolucci, Kenneth Branagh, Sam Raimi, Eli Roth, Ana Lily Amirpour, Nicholas Winding Refn, and Alex Winter.

In the early '90s, Reeves made two films with Gus Van Sant, then considered a new voice on the ever-expanding indie movie scene. In 1991, Reeves starred as the Prince Hal character in the queer hustler "Henry IV" riff "My Own Private Idaho." Then, in 1993, he appeared as a dashing, desirable nerd named Julian in Van Sant's "Even Cowgirls Get the Blues," adapted from the semi-surreal novel by Tom Robbins. He was the object of lust of the film's main character, Sissy Hackshaw, played by Uma Thurman. To date, "Even Cowgirls" is the only Western that Reeves has appeared in, and it's a deconstructionist Western at that.

"Even Cowgirls Get the Blues" certainly has a bevy of (queer) cowgirls, and it does spend its time meandering around the American West (albeit in the present day), but "Cowgirls" is more like a cartoon of a Western. It's semi-surreal, like the book, and it eagerly turns all the tropes of Westerns on their ear. Also, it was mostly shot in Oregon and not in the dusty deserts one usually sees in Westerns. Also, also, Reeves doesn't play a huge role.

But, dammit, it's too weird to ignore. Too weird to live, too rare to die.