Alex Garland's Most Underrated Sci-Fi Movie Was Based On A Beloved Novel

There is a strange mythos in popular culture surrounding the notion of dying young. James Dean was a fan of the phrase "Live fast, die young, and have a good-looking corpse," and it proved prophetic when he died in a car wreck at the age of only 24. In the world of music, Mott the Hoople opened "All the Young Dudes" with references to suicide ("Don't want to stay alive when you're 25") and the infamous "27 Club" – an unofficial collection of famous people who died at age 27 — features illustrious rock 'n' roll stars like Jimi Hendrix, Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin, and Kurt Cobain. It's a weird mix of tragedy and romanticism, but in reality, it sucks to die at any age — especially when you're in the prime of life. Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro tackled that subject from a very different angle in his heartbreaking novel "Never Let Me Go," which became an underrated sci-fi movie written by Alex Garland.

Ishiguro's book was first published in 2005, less than 10 years after Dolly the Sheep made headlines by becoming the first successfully cloned mammal. She was the only one of 277 attempts that made it to birth and she only lived to six years old, which was half the life expectancy of her particular breed. The breakthrough took cloning from science fiction to reality and raised many ethical concerns, particularly around the question of whether scientists could (or should) ever replicate humans.

Ishiguro name-checks Dolly when talking about the inception of "Never Let Me Go," in which he took a somber, lo-fi approach to a dystopian tale about cloning humans for organ harvesting. That's not much of a spoiler because Mark Romanek's elegant 2010 adaptation (working from a screenplay by Garland) gives away the mystery very early on. Instead, Garland's script focuses more on how the story's three young protagonists have come to terms with their pre-ordained fate and try to make the most of their allotted time. It's one of Garland's more personal works, perhaps stemming from his friendship with the author. The pair would discuss the themes over lunch during Ishiguro's writing process and Garland read the novel at a very early stage, putting a film version into motion before it was even published. Since then, "Never Let Me Go" has been overshadowed by Garland's more high-profile movies like "Ex Machina" and "Annihilation," both of which he also directed. Let's take a look back at this subtle and thought-provoking film.