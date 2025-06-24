How Much Would It Cost To Buy The Batmobile From The Dark Knight?

Batman fans, and even casual movie-goers have surely fantasized about having their own Batmobile. Which live-action Batmobile you prefer will likely come down to the era in which you grew up (I will one day achieve my childhood dream of building my own version of the Tim Burton-era Batmobile). But if you happened to have come of age during the time when Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy was dominating the box office, you're likely more inclined towards the beast of a Batmobile known as the Tumbler. If so, and if you happen to have a few million dollars laying around, you can now buy a replica of that iconic screen vehicle from none other than Wayne Enterprises itself.

In 1989, Tim Burton and Warner Bros. unveiled "Batman" and as well as inducing a nationwide "Bat-mania" and re-establishing the character as a brooding vigilante, the film redefined the Batmobile in the public consciousness. The comics had, of course, been iterating on Batman designs for decades, but Burton's movie was the first time mass audiences witnessed a truly timeless and undeniably cool version of the character's famous ride. Sure, the Batmobile of the 1960s TV show was legendary in its own way, but its look was also very much of its time. The Batmobile of "Batman," however, still looks incredible more than 35 years after it first arrived, mirroring the timelessness of the Burtonverse itself, which is perpetually suspended in a retrofuturistic noir-scape.

As subsequent films in the saga arrived, that original design was replaced by the H.R. Giger-influenced Batmobile of "Batman Forever," and the fittingly flamboyant Batmobile of "Batman & Robin." But even these designs, with their extended chassis, were clearly influenced by the Burton-era machine. It's a testament to Christopher Nolan's commitment to originality, then, that when "Batman Begins" arrived in 2005 it did so sporting one of the most radical overhauls of the Batmobile yet seen, both on-screen and otherwise.

The Tumbler, as this bulky version of the car was known, was instantly absorbed into the culture in much the same way as the Burton-era version had been some 16 years prior. An entire generation grew up fantasizing about gunning their way through Gotham in this tank of a car. If you happened to be one of those kids and also grew up to become incredibly rich, you can now realize that dream for $3 million. But is that really how much this legendary screen vehicle would have cost to make? Here's everything you need to know about the cost of the Tumbler.