Disaster Movie Fans Need To Check Out This Terrifying Dustin Hoffman Thriller On Hulu

Dustin Hoffman has starred in lots of great movies during his legendary career, but perhaps none of them are more terrifyingly prescient than 1995's "Outbreak." The Wolfgang Petersen-directed thriller tells the story of an Ebola-like virus that travels from Africa to the United States through an infected Capuchin monkey, and it's up to a team of scientists and military personnel — led by Hoffman, Rene Russo, Kevin Spacey, and Cuba Gooding Jr.'s characters — to try and prevent it from causing a global catastrophe. Of course, that's easier said than done when powerful military leaders aren't interested in taking the advice of the experts on board.

In 1995, this doom-laden concept might have seemed far-fetched in the real world. However, now that we've lived through the emergence of COVID-19, "Outbreak" will probably hit home for many viewers. Perhaps this is why the movie is finding a new lease of life in the age of streaming, with FlixPatrol reporting that the film has broken into Hulu's top 10 charts ahead of feel-good movies like Adam Sandler's "Grown-Ups" and its sequel. Still, who doesn't love a good scare, right?

"Outbreak" is one of several seemingly outlandish movies with a realistic disease plot. From monkeypox to the B-virus to Simian haemorrhagic fever, primates have a history of infecting humans, and knowing that makes this Hoffman-starring disaster thriller all the more terrifying. Not only that, but the movie also has themes that came to light in the real world during the peak of COVID.