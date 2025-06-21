A Stephen King Miniseries Was A Production Nightmare Thanks To One Key Location

The premise of Stephen King's 1990 novella "The Langoliers" is very strange indeed. It involves a group of nine airline passengers who wake up during a red-eye, only to find that everyone else has vanished. They land safely at an airport in Bangor, Maine (natch), and find that there, too, everyone has vanished. The world seems weirdly muted to them, lifeless. No machines work. The passengers come to the conclusion that their plane flew through a time portal, which put them out-of-synch with regular time. They hear an eerie sound on the horizon, and one of the passengers suggest the sound is coming from the Langoliers, a fictional monster that his abusive father used to tell him about. The Langoliers are coming to get them. They eat naughty boys.

It turns out that Langoliers are real (!), and it's their job to eat the world after the present has passed. Humans continue to stay in the present, of course, but once the present is over, the world needs to be eaten up by giant black meatballs with fangs. The nine human passengers have to find a way to get a plane in the air again and fly back through the time hole before the Langoliers arrive to devour them as well. The story also features a blind child with psychic powers and an angry yuppie who goes insane.

This kooky story (first published in the "Four After Midnight" collection) was adapted into a TV miniseries in 1995, and it's just as strange as the story that inspired it. Bronson Pinchot gives a gloriously unhinged performance as the mad yuppie, and stars opposite Dean Stockwell, David Morse, and Patricia Wettig. The miniseries was actually filmed at the small Bangor, Maine airport, as writer/director Tom Holland and producer David Kappes hoped to bring some authenticity to the series. Sadly, the airport was still in use when shooting took place, which made shooting outdoor scenes a massive headache. The dramas were covered by the Portland Press Herald on September 4, 1994.