A Forgotten John Candy Flop Is Making Waves On Tubi

43 years ago, the runaway box office success of "48 Hrs.," in which Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy bickered and brawled as they attempted to track down a couple of vicious escaped convicts, turned the buddy-cop subgenre into a formula goldmine. Before the 1980s drew to a close, films like "Running Scared," "Beverly Hills Cop," "Lethal Weapon," and "Red Heat" were able to work profitable variations on this very simple dynamic. Even though cops have never been more difficult to root for, the subgenre, as evidenced by the 2024 success of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley," is still commercially appealing today.

While movies like "48 Hrs." and "Lethal Weapon" were powered by tightly constructed screenplays, the vast majority of buddy cop films got by on comedic anarchy. They actually had more in common with Richard Rush's gloriously shaggy "Freebie and the Bean" from 1974; two partners exchange profane repartee for a couple of hours while destroying loads of property and needlessly jeopardizing the lives of innocent bystanders. Michael Bay's "Bad Boys 2" is the ne plus ultra of this form.

Somewhere in the middle is "Armed and Dangerous." This action-comedy wore its goofiness on its sleeve by thrusting "SCTV" alums John Candy and Eugene Levy into a bullet-whizzing, car-crashing yarn about bumbling security guards. If you ever wondered what "Bad Boys" would've looked like had they made the Dana Carvey-Jon Lovitz version as initially intended, this is pretty much it. Released on August 15, 1986, it had a lot going for it. Alas, the majority of moviegoers flocked to another movie that opened that weekend.