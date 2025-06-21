Where Was Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Filmed? Every Major Location Explained
It's easy to be skeptical of movies that are based on video games and gaming franchises, as history has proven that they are pretty hit-or-miss. However, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" was one of 2023's best fantasy flicks, with the film taking viewers on an epic adventure through the Forgotten Realms while simultaneously turning the universe of the complex "Dungeons & Dragons" RPG into an accessible, family-friendly blockbuster. You don't have to roll some dice at the behest of a Dungeon Master to appreciate the movie, but viewers who enjoy getting sucked into a campaign will appreciate its deep-cut references to the D&D lifestyle.
Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is a joyous big-screen fantasy flick that provides an alternative to grimdark shows like "House of the Dragon." The story follows the valiant bard Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine) and a group of unlikely underdogs as they set out to retrieve a lost artifact and rescue his daughter from the villainous Lord of Neverwinter, Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant). What ensues is a quest that brings our heroes into contact with reanimated corpses, wizards, dragons, and other fantastical wonders of the Forgotten Realms.
Part of the charm of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" comes from its use of real-world locations to bring the Forgotten Realms to life. The filmmakers found some pretty enchanting hotspots around Europe to replicate the film's mystic lands, visiting three countries along the way. With that in mind, let's find out where the movie was shot.
Most of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was shot in Northern Ireland
"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is full of beautiful castles, rural villages, and scenic coastlines — most of which can be found in Northern Ireland. For example, the Neverwinter-based castle that Edgin and his posse flee from in a boat was filmed at Carrickfergus Castle in County Antrim, a truly historic site that has survived for over 800 years. That wasn't the only medieval structure that was used either, with Glenarm Castle and Castle Ward also providing the backdrop for key scenes.
Of course, there is more to Northern Ireland than castles, and the "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" filmmakers made the most of it. Some of the film's sea-centric scenes were shot at the Causeway Coast, a vast stretch of water that covers a substantial part of the country's northern region. Elsewhere, the Hidden Village of Galboly — a rural spot found within the glens and valleys of Antrim — provided the exterior shots for Longsaddle, the sleepy village where Bradley Cooper's halfling, Marlamin, resides.
Finally, Titanic Studios in Belfast was used to shoot some of the movie's interior scenes, including the final battle that sees the evil witch Sofina (Daisy Head) unleash dragons on Edgin and the gang in Neverwinter. That covers the Northern Irish portion of the film's production, but two more nations were also essential for bringing this iteration of the Forgotten Realms to the screen.
Iceland and England were also used for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" opens with Edgin Darvis and Holga Kilgore (Michelle Rodriguez) escaping from a prison in Revel's End before embarking on a dangerous journey to Neverwinter. Their adventure sees them traverse the cold terrains of Icewind Dale and contend with the hot lavas of Mount Hotenow, with Iceland giving them the perfect setting for the fantastical region.
The country's Fagradalsfjall volcano also came in handy for some scenes, as it erupted during the shoot and allowed the crew to grab some truly authentic background shots. As far as we know, no one was hurt while capturing the footage of the explosion, and everyone involved now has a cool story to tell from their time on the production.
Fortunately, the scenes that were shot in England were cozier than Iceland's volcanic hotbed. Wells Cathedral, located in Bath, provided the chambers of Castle Never, with Alnwick Castle in Northumberland giving the crew their exterior shots of Neverwinter's main stronghold. It appears that making "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" took the cast and crew to some touristy places — and it paid off, as the movie looks impressive.