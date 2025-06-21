Where Was Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

It's easy to be skeptical of movies that are based on video games and gaming franchises, as history has proven that they are pretty hit-or-miss. However, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" was one of 2023's best fantasy flicks, with the film taking viewers on an epic adventure through the Forgotten Realms while simultaneously turning the universe of the complex "Dungeons & Dragons" RPG into an accessible, family-friendly blockbuster. You don't have to roll some dice at the behest of a Dungeon Master to appreciate the movie, but viewers who enjoy getting sucked into a campaign will appreciate its deep-cut references to the D&D lifestyle.

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is a joyous big-screen fantasy flick that provides an alternative to grimdark shows like "House of the Dragon." The story follows the valiant bard Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine) and a group of unlikely underdogs as they set out to retrieve a lost artifact and rescue his daughter from the villainous Lord of Neverwinter, Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant). What ensues is a quest that brings our heroes into contact with reanimated corpses, wizards, dragons, and other fantastical wonders of the Forgotten Realms.

Part of the charm of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" comes from its use of real-world locations to bring the Forgotten Realms to life. The filmmakers found some pretty enchanting hotspots around Europe to replicate the film's mystic lands, visiting three countries along the way. With that in mind, let's find out where the movie was shot.