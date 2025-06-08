Horror Classic Rosemary's Baby Has A Sequel That's Almost Impossible To Watch Today

Roman Polanski's "Rosemary's Baby" is a controversial horror classic with a legacy that transcends cinema. Not only is it a terrifying tale of Satanic cults and devilish pregnancies, but the apartment the movie was shot in is reportedly haunted. What's more, the wave of real-life deaths surrounding "Rosemary's Baby" has given it a "cursed" reputation, further adding to its eerie sensibilities. Polanski's chiller is infamous, but the same can't be said about its sequel, "Look What Happened to Rosemary's Baby" — a made-for-television cheapie from 1976 that most people have forgotten about. Either that, or they are trying their best to erase it from their memories.

Directed by Sam O'Steen (who's arguably more famous for editing "The Graduate," "Chinatown," and the original "Rosemary's Baby"), the forgotten ABC sequel chronicles Rosemary's son, Andrew (Stephen McHattie), from his childhood through to his adult years. What a life he lives, too, as he's kidnapped by a sex worker, Marjean (Tina Louise), at an early age and grows up to become a rock star. However, his musical career doesn't detract from the fact that Andrew is the Antichrist, and he is eventually forced to make a decision: accept his Satanic fate or become a wholesome father in his own right. Still, the latter is difficult when there are devil-worshipping covens and violent biker gangs to contend with.

"Look What Happened to Rosemary's Baby" was critically panned before it faded into obscurity. Be that as it may, if you can accept the film as its own little cheese oddity — as opposed to a direct sequel to one of the best horror films ever made – then you might have some fun with the flick. The only downside, though, is that it is very difficult to (legally) watch it today — but it's not impossible.