Horror Classic Rosemary's Baby Has A Sequel That's Almost Impossible To Watch Today
Roman Polanski's "Rosemary's Baby" is a controversial horror classic with a legacy that transcends cinema. Not only is it a terrifying tale of Satanic cults and devilish pregnancies, but the apartment the movie was shot in is reportedly haunted. What's more, the wave of real-life deaths surrounding "Rosemary's Baby" has given it a "cursed" reputation, further adding to its eerie sensibilities. Polanski's chiller is infamous, but the same can't be said about its sequel, "Look What Happened to Rosemary's Baby" — a made-for-television cheapie from 1976 that most people have forgotten about. Either that, or they are trying their best to erase it from their memories.
Directed by Sam O'Steen (who's arguably more famous for editing "The Graduate," "Chinatown," and the original "Rosemary's Baby"), the forgotten ABC sequel chronicles Rosemary's son, Andrew (Stephen McHattie), from his childhood through to his adult years. What a life he lives, too, as he's kidnapped by a sex worker, Marjean (Tina Louise), at an early age and grows up to become a rock star. However, his musical career doesn't detract from the fact that Andrew is the Antichrist, and he is eventually forced to make a decision: accept his Satanic fate or become a wholesome father in his own right. Still, the latter is difficult when there are devil-worshipping covens and violent biker gangs to contend with.
"Look What Happened to Rosemary's Baby" was critically panned before it faded into obscurity. Be that as it may, if you can accept the film as its own little cheese oddity — as opposed to a direct sequel to one of the best horror films ever made – then you might have some fun with the flick. The only downside, though, is that it is very difficult to (legally) watch it today — but it's not impossible.
How to watch Look What Happened to Rosemary's Baby
YouTube is a gold mine for forgotten made-for-television horror movies, and "Look What Happened to Rosemary's Baby" dwells there alongside other cheap Satanic Panic-infused titles from the time period — "Ritual of Evil," "Crowhaven Farm," et al. — waiting to be watched if you feel like succumbing to its devilish charms. That's the naughty way to watch it, however, but acquiring the film through more traditional means is trickier, as the maligned sequel to Roman Polanski's horror classic isn't available on any streaming services at the time of this writing.
The good news, though, is that physical media purists can purchase DVD copies from eBay and Amazon. They aren't too expensive either, with the average copy costing around $20 (which might be $19 more than the movie's production budget). However, it seems like only a matter of time until physical copies of this one go out of print, so it might be worth investing in "Look What Happened to Rosemary's Baby" before it becomes even more of a relic than it already is. Who knows — you might even have some fun with it.