A Classic Batman Villain Starred In One Of The Twilight Zone's Earliest And Best Episodes

Before everyone started talking about glitches in the Matrix to describe spooky goings-on, anything weird or potentially inexplicable was like entering "The Twilight Zone." Some old timers still use this comparison, possibly humming an annoying rendition of the theme tune for extra effect. You can't blame them, really, because few TV shows have created a cultural footprint the size of Rod Serling's visionary series. Three revivals, a patchy anthology film, and a range of other media have kept the show firmly in the public consciousness, but none have quite matched the quality of the original hosted by Serling himself. With Serling's assured presence and teleplays from some of the best writers of sci-fi and speculative fiction of the day, "The Twilight Zone" was packed with iconic episodes.

"Twilight Zone: The Movie" opened with two guys (played by Dan Aykroyd and Albert Brooks) chatting about their favorite episodes, and they certainly had plenty to choose from. Essential episodes that everyone should watch at least once include "The Monsters are Due on Maple Street," "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" (superbly remade by George Miller in the 1983 movie), and one of Serling's personal favorites, "Time Enough at Last." The latter, name-checked by Aykroyd and Brooks, is also memorable for featuring an actor who would become a classic "Batman" villain: Burgess Meredith.

Meredith had a long career and he was already a veteran of dozens of movies when he starred in the classic episode, which first aired seven years before he joined the colorful rogue's gallery of the '60s "Batman" series as the Penguin. He made a memorable impression alongside Cesar Romero's Joker and Frank Gorshin's Riddler, and he received even greater acclaim in his later years when he earned two Oscar nominations for his supporting turns in "Day of the Locust" and "Rocky." While his performances as Oswald Cobblepot and the Italian Stallion's grouchy trainer Mickey are arguably better known today, his role in "Time Enough at Last" was a real showcase for his consummate ability as an actor. Meredith would go on to star in three more episodes of "The Twilight Zone," but "Time Enough at Last" is the one that everybody remembers — largely down to that sucker-punch of an ending. Don't worry, we're not going to spoil it!