A Steven Spielberg Note Changed A Character In A Jack Black Dark Fantasy Movie

John Bellairs' "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" is the definition of a cozy horror story. Bellairs' 1973 book fuses the supernatural with the mundane, where the familiar feels a bit off-kilter until it fully embraces the fantastical. It's gothic horror meets weird fiction for young adults, evoking unbearable suspense from the moment our protagonist moves into the town of New Zebedee, Michigan. Given how delightfully spooky this book is, it is no surprise that Hollywood decided to adapt it into a dark fantasy comedy aimed at a younger demographic in 2018. Although key elements from Bellairs' gothic horror tale were changed or omitted, Eli Roth's "The House with a Clock in Its Walls" can be deemed a decently enjoyable adventure. However, if you're partial towards the rustic charm of a book whose horror thrives on subtlety, then Roth's CGI-infested, pop-colored extravaganza might start to feel a bit like an unbearable migraine.

Much is lost in the attempt to appeal to an audience whose idea of the occult stems from loud, flashy explorations of the subject matter, as opposed to the mysterious, understated intrigue of it all. This isn't strictly Roth's fault, as restraint has never been his forte as a horror director who revels in excess (his "Cabin Fever" and "Hostel" are good examples of such visceral maximalism). So, when Roth came on board, working closely with Amblin Entertainment and screenwriter Eric Kripke to bring this tale to life, he immediately wanted to increase the budget to incorporate more visual effects. His intention wasn't misplaced, as the revamped story relied heavily on the titular house blatantly emerging as a character in its own right, demanding shenanigans that leaned towards the dramatic.

In an interview with VFX Voice, Roth explained that the film's visual effects were developed in a way that would give audiences the illusion that they were practical effects. "As always, I want nobody to think that CG was involved," Roth stated, revealing that he originally planned to include practical Jack-o'-lanterns before he replaced them with digital versions. While this does sound counterintuitive, it was based on a note the filmmaker got from Steven Spielberg. Suffice it to say, the "Jaws" director knows a thing or two about adding suspense to a scene that's meant to be spooky and frightening.