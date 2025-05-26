Disney's Lilo & Stitch Remake Is Too Afraid Of The Original Movie's Hard-Hitting Message

"Lilo & Stitch" creator and co-director Chris Sanders randomly chose Hawaii for the film's setting after recently vacationing there, but it ended up being the perfect place for his story of displacement and belonging. The filmmakers behind "Lilo & Stitch" genuinely respected Hawaiian culture and cared about representing it fairly, making frequent research trips to study all aspects of Pacific Islander living.

"There was a lot of careful observation of the folks we met, and trying to channel that regular-life-in-Hawaii feel into the movie so that it didn't come across as just people in hula skirts standing on a beach, like Blue Hawaii," co-writer/co-director Dean DeBlois explained to Vulture. Since the filmmakers were, after all, two white men, they had a responsibility to portray the Native experience with reverence, which Sanders rightfully acknowledges:

"Dean and I have no business telling a Hawaiian story. You can tell stories like that, but then you find people who do have a business there. So we reached out to as many people as we could that lived there."

They closely examined luau dancers' every graceful glide and heard the hardships of a young woman who inspired Nani's resilient attitude. Although still within the confines of a family-friendly Disney movie, the animated "Lilo & Stitch" wasn't afraid to acknowledge — however subtly — Hawaii's complicated history.

Despite being co-written by a Native Hawaiian, Chris Kekaniokalani Bright (whose mother led the Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus on the soundtrack), the new version completely erases this cultural commentary. The live-action "Lilo & Stitch" adaptation coasts purely on the aesthetics of beautiful beaches, hula dancing, and surfing.