An Underrated Netflix Animated Miniseries Is The Perfect Watch During An Existential Crisis

Simply put, critics and general audiences absolutely loved "Carol & The End of the World." If you're the type of viewer that needs to check out a show's reviews before watching it (no judgement here, everyone does it), just know that the Netflix series absolutely crushed it on Rotten Tomatoes and has a perfect 100% with critics at the time of writing.

Just glancing through the comments under the show's trailer on YouTube shows how beloved it is —nothing but positive comments (trust us, we tried finding a negative one). The internet ain't exactly a nice place, and fandoms love coming in hot with the nitpicks, yet "Carol & The End of the World" seems to have garnered nothing but immense praise and admiration.

Shortly after the show's release, fans online immediately gravitated toward the poignant existential themes present in Carol's story. Even with certain fiery doom approaching, life does not have to be about going on some metaphorical grand quest. As one Redditor aptly put it for their review of the series: "We don't know why we are here. We only have each other. And we don't have to live large to live well." Over on IMDb, one reviewer wrote that the series was a "masterpiece with rare imperfections." So, if you want a heartwarming tragicomedy that is going to make you cry, laugh, and ask thought-provoking (and maybe even scary) questions, watch "Carol & The End of the World."

