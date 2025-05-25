Fans Of HBO's Big Little Lies Should Add This K-Drama To Their Netflix Watchlist

HBO's acclaimed, star-studded series "Big Little Lies" centers on a conniving group of families embroiled in the death of a local resident. The resulting murder mystery only exacerbates and exposes the grudges and tensions between them as their biggest secrets come to light. Of course, when it comes to familial drama, shocking plot twists, and a mounting sense of intrigue, South Korean television, or K-dramas, excel at blending these elements too. Indeed, if "Big Little Lies" fans are looking for their next binge watch, they should check out one of the many K-dramas on Netflix: 2022's "The Glory."

Advertisement

"The Glory" follows Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo), a school teacher who endured relentlessly cruel bullying while she was in high school. Dong-eun's job is part of a long-standing vendetta against those who tormented her growing up, as she is the teacher of several of her old bullies' children. Leading this antagonistic ensemble is Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon), who is just as manipulative and sociopathic as an adult. As Dong-eun moves her plot into motion, she enlists the help of other people wronged by Yeon-jin and her friends.

And while this brief description of "The Glory" may not seem too connected to "Big Little Lies," here's why the two shows are more alike than you'd think.