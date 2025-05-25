Fans Of HBO's Big Little Lies Should Add This K-Drama To Their Netflix Watchlist
HBO's acclaimed, star-studded series "Big Little Lies" centers on a conniving group of families embroiled in the death of a local resident. The resulting murder mystery only exacerbates and exposes the grudges and tensions between them as their biggest secrets come to light. Of course, when it comes to familial drama, shocking plot twists, and a mounting sense of intrigue, South Korean television, or K-dramas, excel at blending these elements too. Indeed, if "Big Little Lies" fans are looking for their next binge watch, they should check out one of the many K-dramas on Netflix: 2022's "The Glory."
"The Glory" follows Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo), a school teacher who endured relentlessly cruel bullying while she was in high school. Dong-eun's job is part of a long-standing vendetta against those who tormented her growing up, as she is the teacher of several of her old bullies' children. Leading this antagonistic ensemble is Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon), who is just as manipulative and sociopathic as an adult. As Dong-eun moves her plot into motion, she enlists the help of other people wronged by Yeon-jin and her friends.
And while this brief description of "The Glory" may not seem too connected to "Big Little Lies," here's why the two shows are more alike than you'd think.
Why Big Little Lies fans will love The Glory
One of the masterstrokes in Dong-eun's scheme is that she's playing on the underlying tensions and long-simmering jealousies within Yeon-jin's group. Once Dong-eun throws gasoline on that fire, the squabbling bullies effectively begin to tear each other apart, doing much of the work for her. That idea of old grudges and reignited feuds between, particularly at this level of vicious pettiness, is something "Big Little Lies" viewers will find familiar. "The Glory" dials this up more violently, of course, but that interpersonal strife feels cross-culturally similar.
The other aspect of "The Glory" that feels narrative similar to "Big Little Lies," is its mystery-oriented premise. The inciting incident in "Big Little Lies" is a murder mystery that expands into something greater and more sinister. There isn't much of an overarching mystery to "The Glory," admittedly, but there are still big reveals and uncovered secrets as Dong-eun's vengeance takes shape. This keeps viewers for both shows on the hook, ready to see how the story is going to unpredictably unfold next.
While "The Glory" may not have the inherent dark sense of humor of "Big Little Lies," the twist-filled revenge tale will certainly appeal to fans of the HBO show. A Netflix original production, "The Glory" is available to stream on the platform and stands as one of the best K-dramas in recent memory.